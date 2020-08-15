Unclothed bicyclists will not take to the streets of Philadelphia en masse this year, as organizers of the annual Naked Bike Ride announced they had canceled the event due to the coronavirus.
Organizers said cases of the virus in Philadelphia spurred them to cancel the ride, which had been scheduled for Aug. 29.
“After much debate, we feel that canceling this year’s event is the most responsible thing to do,” they said in a statement on the event’s website, encouraging people to “keep up your (socially distant) riding and be safe.”
This would have been the 12th Naked Bike Ride in Philadelphia, which in the past has seen thousands of riders participate. The event — part of an international movement of similar rides — is intended to promote positive body image and advocate for cycling as a fuel-conscious form of transportation, organizers say.
Despite the event’s name, nudity is not required — and ride coordinators are urging bicyclists out in the city to wear a new accessory. Ride organizer Maria Serrahima told the Associated Press that while the event is canceled, she hopes people are “taking advantage of the emptier streets and riding — masks up.”