Jim Rosenfield, the weeknight news anchor at NBC10 since 2013 and five-time Emmy Award winner, signed off for the last time on the station’s 6 p.m. Friday broadcast.

“Thank you, guys,” he said to his colleagues during his brief on-air goodbye, then turned to the camera. “Thank you for watching, for letting us know when we lived up to expectations, and when we didn’t. That’s why we’re here.”

The departure of Rosenfield, who turned 64 this week, was announced by the station earlier this month.

“New York is calling me home. After nine years at NBC10, I am excited to explore new opportunities and return to the place where I grew up, and where my family looks forward to having me around the corner,” Rosenfield said in the announcement.

He elaborated a bit on Twitter while responding to well-wishers after the announcement: “Lots more gas in the tank, so retirement is not in the plan! This is a move that makes sense for me and my family. You’re so kind to care and reach out. I’ll miss my Philly fam too!”

Keith Jones, a morning anchor at the station, said in a post Thursday on Facebook: “Jim set a wonderful example of how to treat people. He’s warm, understanding, and cares about our team in the newsroom. He has also been dedicated to our service to you. I’ve learned so much from his decades of experience as a journalist.”

Rosenfield began his broadcast career in 1981 while still a student at Duke University in North Carolina, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in English. He went on to work in Houston, Chicago, New York, and Washington, before coming to Philadelphia.

Besides covering local news, the station sent him globetrotting for stories. For Pope Francis’ 2015 visit to Philadelphia, Rosenfield went to the pope’s native Argentina to report about the Holy Father’s origins. Rosenfield also traveled to Puerto Rico to cover the aftermath of a hurricane, the Middle East, and Paris just after the 2015 terrorist attacks.

Rosenfield’s low-key departure came just two days after the big sendoff for 6abc anchor Jim Gardner, who retired after more than 46 years on the air in the Philadelphia region.