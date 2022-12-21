It’s the end of an era in Philadelphia, as longtime 6abc anchor Jim Gardner says goodbye to the Delaware Valley.

Gardner will anchor his final Action News broadcast at 6 p.m. Wednesday for 6abc. The 74-year-old TV icon is retiring after more than 46 years on the air in Philadelphia, the face of the news for well over a generation of viewers.

“The Action News theme song is the soundtrack of my childhood, Jim Gardner the all-seeing, all-knowing benevolent Mayor of Philadelphia,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper told the Inquirer.

Replacing Gardner at 6 p.m. will be Brian Taff, who will also continue to anchor the 4 p.m. edition of Action News. The station hasn’t announced who is taking over for Taff at noon. Gardner gave up the 11 p.m. newscast last year, which has been anchored by Rick Williams.

“There is such depth here, and such ability and quality, that there won’t be a dent, believe me,” Gardner told the Inquirer last year. “It’ll be great.”

Gardner, whose real name is Jim Goldman, considered winding down his career several times in recent years. He ended up signing two additional extensions with the station because he said the news was so interesting to cover, whether it was the coronavirus pandemic or the four-year tenure of former President Donald Trump.

The longtime broadcaster isn’t sure what’s next, other than spending more time with his wife, Amy. He doesn’t even know if he’ll keep his iconic mustache.

“Maybe Jim Gardner is going away, and I’m going to reclaim Jim Goldman,” Gardner said. “It’s interesting to sort of think about that. Jim Goldman will probably shave off the mustache, right?”

Leading up to his retirement, Gardner was honored on Capitol Hill and during the network’s coverage of Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day parade. There’s also now a Jim Gardner Way — the 4100 block of Monument Road where the Action News Studio is located was renamed in honor of the longtime anchor.

“I’ve had five or six addresses since I’ve been in Philadelphia, but Monument Road at City Avenue has been the one constant. It’s always meant coming to work every day, joining my colleagues to do the best job we can for the people of the tri-state area. That is what Monument Road means to me,” Gardner said.

Gardner is so beloved, fans are planning to tailgate beginning at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Target on City Avenue across from 6abc’s studios, according to Wilmington resident Chris Miko.

6abc will also air an hour-long primetime special honoring Gardner and his storied career. The special airs at 8 p.m. tonight.

Gardner tops a long list of longtime Philadelphia media figures retiring this year, which includes WHYY’s Marty Moss-Coane, NBC10 meterologist Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz, and longtime 94.1 WIP morning show host Angelo Cataldi, who will turn off his microphone once the Eagles’ season is over.