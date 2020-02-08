Elektra with the Philadelphia Orchestra (May 15-19, Verizon Hall).The orchestra is the star of Elektra. When Charles Dutoit led the score with the Philadelphia Orchestra in 2012, the performance made that much clear. As I wrote then, it is the oboe that sends Aegisth off to his death even before Elektra does. You want terrific singers, of course, but beneath the action it’s the orchestra in all of its strange subtlety and wall-of-sound power that tells you how to feel. This is only the orchestra’s second outing with the landmark Strauss-Hofmannsthal one-act, and this time it’s Nézet-Séguin offering insights. (215-893-1999, philorch.org)