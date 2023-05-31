The Philadelphia Orchestra is giving a ‘Marvels’ world premiere at free Pride concert

At the Philadelphia Orchestra this weekend, it’s all about LGBTQ+ — and M.

M is for Marvel, as in The Marvels, which will make a somewhat surprising appearance at the orchestra’s free Pride Concert Saturday in Verizon Hall. The live-action superhero film isn’t due out until November, but the orchestra will give listeners a sneak-preview of Laura Karpman’s musical score for the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvels Suite is one of a dozen pieces on this second-annual Philadelphia Orchestra Pride Concert, a program of works by LGBTQ+ composers and allies. This year, the orchestra answers Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man with Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, Lady Gaga and Laursen’s “Born This Way” with the fourth movement of Jennifer Higdon’s Concerto for Orchestra, and a movement from a Tchaikovsky symphony with a song from Les Misérables.

Karpman, 64, moves just as seamlessly across genres. The Los Angeles-based composer has a master’s and doctorate degree from the Juilliard School, where her main teacher was trailblazing composer Milton Babbitt. She has worked in film, theater, TV and video games, and her works have been performed by percussionist Evelyn Glennie and singer Jessye Norman.

It was Karpman who suggested including the world premiere of The Marvels Suite on Saturday’s program when Marin Alsop, who is conducting the concert, asked if she had any ideas.

The Marvels Suite, she said, is a concise version of the music that she composed before doing the full score.

“What happens when you’re doing a big film, sometimes a TV show, is you write what’s called the suite, and the suite basically takes the main theme through paces,” said Karpman. “You have this theme that can go through all the emotions, so the producers and various people listen to it and then evaluate whether it can be the next iconic theme.”

Without giving any major spoilers about how the music sounds, Karpman says, “basically everybody knows Carol Danvers does fly, so I definitely wanted to have something with certain kinds of leaps that could do that.”

In the film, somehow, through a journey into a wormhole linked to the alien society Kree, Danvers’ powers become entangled with those of Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan.

Karpman aimed for music that conveyed “these three incredible women who come together to fight off an enemy but also environmental issues, so it had to have the power and the drive. It also had to have play in it. They have a playful way of intersecting at times.”

The Marvels Suite delivers an added message, its composer says.

“The film is about elevating people higher, further, faster, that’s the statement of the superheroes, and I think it’s related to everything,” says Karpman. “It’s important to all of us right now to be seen as fabulous, creative people, mothers and fathers, as wonderful people who participate in celebrating who we are.”

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Pride Concert is June 3 at 7 p.m. in Verizon Hall, Broad and Spruce Sts. Tickets are free but reservations are required. With vocalists DeAnne Stewart and Paulo Szot, ANNA Crusis Feminist Choir, Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus and Philadelphia Voices of Pride. philorch.org, 215-893-1999.

Free pre-concert cabaret-style performances begin at 4 p.m. in the Kimmel Commonwealth Plaza with members of Martha Graham Cracker’s band, John Jarboe of the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, Shannon Turner of Glitter & Garbage Cabaret, and PJ Brown of PJ Brown & Her Resistance, with host Jess Conda.