Something else had changed since the last time the Philadelphians appeared in Verizon Hall at the end of last season. They are now being led by a blond. Metropolitan Opera patrons may not be able to fully appreciate Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s red-soled and silver-heeled Christian Louboutin leopard-print velvet loafers since in New York his work is in the orchestra pit. But they may take in, as we did, his new short-cropped crown of blond hair, and I think it’s safe to say all this adds up to a visual splash not seen on this orchestra’s podium since Stokowski’s departure eight decades ago.