UpSide readers get it done. Reader response to an UpSide story about Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s effort to collect new swimwear for underprivileged kids has been astounding, says Tiffany Thurman, the department’s chief of staff. “Since the article hit,” she says, “we’ve received an overwhelming response from corporations, local nonprofits, and religious groups that are running their own swimwear campaigns in support of our Suit Up for Summer campaign.” As of early June, the city had received 230 suits, plus 30 pairs of flip-flops, 24 pairs of goggles, and more than $7,000 from big-hearted readers. St. Christopher’s Foundation for Children donated an additional $5,000 to the effort and then sponsored an online campaign that has raised $1,000 more. And then there’s reader Jackie Lewis of Leadership Philadelphia, who spearheaded both online and happy-hour fundraisers to support the cause, collecting more than 125 bathing suits and over $1,500 to pay for more. Parks & Rec will be accepting donations for the rest of the summer. To learn how to help, go to Phila.gov/parksandrec, or call (215) 683-3600.