Pat Croce, the former Sixers president, said Thursday night that a woman killed in an accident in the city’s Wissinoming section earlier in the day was his longtime assistant.

“My personal assistant of 35 years, Sue Barbacane, was killed this evening by a hit & run driver while she was walking prior to attending her favorite activity, a Phillies game. If you have ever contacted me, then you know Sue. God picked a good one,” Croce wrote in a tweet posted at 8:17 p.m.

At least one TV news outlet had reported that police were investigating the incident as a hit-and-run, but then later reported that the driver had returned and police were investigating the case as an accident.

Police initially reported only that shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Comly Street and Harbison Avenue, two vehicles collided, and one of the vehicles then struck a 65-year-old female pedestrian. The woman, who was not identified, was taken by medics to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she died a short time later.

Croce’s tweet prompted an outpouring of condolences, including from Billy King, former general manager for the Sixers.

“Pat my heart is broken. Sue was a saint on earth. A kind heart and so loyal. It was always a joy to hear her voice or see her smile. Prayers to her family and you and your family,” King wrote.