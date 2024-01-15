Can your artistic talents score a home run with this Phillies mural contest?

Baseball season might still be months away, but the Phillies and investment solutions company SEI are already looking for an artist to paint a 13½-foot-tall mural at Citizens Bank Park.

The contest is open to anyone living in 12 counties across Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. The winning mural will be displayed above Ashburn Alley during the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

According to the website, the art should showcase Philadelphia’s “culture, bold spirit, Phillies fandom, and SEI’s mission to build brave futures through the power of connection.”

Seth Morrison, SEI’s chief marketing officer, said the intent is to “really inspire people’s innovation, creativity, novelty, uniqueness” and achieve a mural that represents the culture of the Phillies, SEI and the city.

While the Phillies and SEI are leaving the mural concept to the creatives, they have ultimate design approval and can request changes.

Who can participate?

Artists must be U.S. citizens and residents of either Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania and South Jersey counties of Bucks, Burlington, Camden, Chester, Delaware, Gloucester, Montgomery and Salem, or New Castle, Kent or Sussex Counties in Delaware.

There is no age limit, but muralists must be able to paint at full scale by themselves, as well as have experience turning scale sketches into murals.

What happens to the mural after baseball season?

Once the 2024 season is over, the mural will be exhibited at SEI’s headquarters in Oaks, Montgomery County. Once the 2025 baseball season begins, the artist can request to have the mural back.

Awards

Besides having your art at Citizens Bank Park, the winner will receive a cash prize, and four tickets to a Phillies home game.

How to sign up?

Applicants must submit their proposal — a 24-by-18-inch mural concept canvas — in person at SEI headquarters at 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, Pa. 19456, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by mail.

The deadline for submission is Jan. 26

Murals will be judged by a panel of representatives from SEI and the Phillies on aesthetic value (color composition), originality (creativity and innovation), technical skill (proficiency, texture, accuracy, brush stroke), interpretation (message), and thematic consistency (relevance, cohesion, integration of the work).

AI-generated artwork will be disqualified. You can see the complete contest rules here — and then swing for the fence.