NTSB to release preliminary report on the deadly NE Philly plane crash today

The preliminary report on the deadly Jan. 31 crash of a medical transport jet in Northeast Philadelphia is planned for release later today, according to a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.

This report will offer the first detailed look at key pieces of evidence that NTSB investigators have examined since the crash. This initial report will list specific details, including what if anything was heard on the cockpit voice recorder, but it is not expected to provide a conclusion.

The jet — a medical transport Learjet 55 owned by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, headquartered in Mexico City — crashed just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 along Cottman Avenue. near the Roosevelt Mall. All six occupants aboard the 43-year-old aircraft died, including a mother and her daughter who were on the journey home after the child had received four months of treatment at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

As it slammed into the sidewalk at more than 278 mph, the aircraft exploded, showering the area with fiery debris and a massive fireball that lit up the sky. The inferno was captured from several angles on dashcams, doorbell cameras, and cellphones and went viral on social media. Several cars and rowhouses along the busy route were instantly set ablaze.

The jet had taken off at 6:07 p.m. from runway 24 at Northeast Philadelphia Airport, and crashed just three miles away around 6:08 p.m.

Audio of the takeoff revealed that an air traffic controller had a seemingly normal exchange with the crew as it departed, with the pilot calmly signing off, “ … thank you, good day.” But moments after, the crew failed to switch over and talk on another frequency as required. They were not heard from again.

During takeoff, the jet quickly climbed to 1650 feet before veering to the left in a nosedive and hitting the at a 45-degree angle of descent. The crash obliterated the plane and left a crater in the sidewalk eight feet deep.

One person, Steven Dreuitt, 37, was killed on the ground when his car was engulfed in flames. His 10-year-old son survived but suffered severe burns over 90% of his body and remains in a Boston hospital that specializes in pediatric burn patients. At least 24 other people on the ground suffered injuries and several hundred homes were damaged, some of them set ablaze.

Hundreds of firefighters and rescue workers swarmed the area to put out homes and cars on fire from the jet fuel or burning pieces of aircraft that struck them.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said he couldn’t believe how nightmarish the retail strip had become. “I felt like we were in the middle of a war zone,” he said.

The Learjet 55, had flown to Philadelphia from Florida on an “uneventful” flight earlier in the day, according to Jet Rescue spokesperson Shai Gold.

Prior to the crash, the heavily-used jet had flown 12 flights in the preceding five days, covering 9,400 miles. In the past year it had 163 takeoffs before the fateful incident, flight records show.

The pilot Alan Montoya Perales, 46, and his copilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, 43 had thousands of hours of relevant flight experience, Gold said. Also killed were Jet Rescue members Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, 41, a paramedic, and Raul Meza Arredonda, 41, a doctor.

NTSB investigators recovered the jet’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and its enhanced ground proximity warning system (EGPWS). Both systems can reveal meaningful data that can track a flight’s path, playback the dialogue in the cockpit prior to and during the flight, and possibly pick up other background noises that might provide essential clues to the cause of the crash.

While an older aircraft, the Learjet 55 is considered by experts to be a safe jet that was a marvel of speed and luxury when it was launched. NTSB records show at least 15 investigations into incidents for the Learjet 55, as far back as 1986. Most of the investigations found faults due to pilots who made errors navigating runway landings and takeoffs, sometimes in bad weather.

In one report about a fatal crash of a Learjet 55 in Venezuela in 2022, the crew declared an emergency during a landing approach due to a technical problem, apparently with its thrust reversers. On a second approach the jet went off the runway and struck a hill, killing all six occupants.

In 2023, a Jet Rescue Learjet 35A, an earlier model, was involved in a fatal crash that killed all five crew members aboard. There were no passengers on the flight, which overran a runway. The jet crashed after landing at Cuernavaca Airport in Morelos, Mexico, according to news reports.

And in 2019, a Jet Rescue Learjet 35 had a fire during a takeoff from Toluca Airport in Mexico that impacted its braking system. It was able to land successfully with no injuries or deaths.