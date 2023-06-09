Philadelphia police arrest man they say assaulted another at illegal car meetup last weekend

Police have arrested a Delaware man they say assaulted a pedestrian during an illegal car meetup in Northeast Philadelphia last weekend.

Philadelphia police say Aki J. Newman, 21, assaulted a male pedestrian while a large crowd drifted and did doughnuts in the middle of the intersection of Bustleton and Philmont Avenues.

Earlier this week, police asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the pedestrian, who has not been named.

Police said the illegal car meetup Newman attended was one of several that night, one of which resulted in a Pennsylvania State Police trooper fatally shooting Anthony Allegrini Jr., 18, of Glen Mills, on I-95 near Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia. Allegrini, who was driving an Audi A4, was shot after authorities say he “failed to yield” and struck two troopers shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

In the meetup at Bustleton and Philmont, motorists took over the intersection along with a crowd of hundreds shortly after 1 a.m., police said. Dozens in the crowd threw bricks and other objects at police vehicles that arrived on the scene, police said. No officers were injured.

» READ MORE: A Night of Drag Racing and Auto Meet-Ups

During a news conference this week about the car meets, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw mentioned the pedestrian assault, explaining that the suspect involved was also believed to have attended an earlier meetup.

An attorney for Allegrini’s family said Outlaw grouping all the car meetups together was offensive. The family is calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into his death.