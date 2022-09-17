A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Rittenhouse Square early Friday morning, police said.

Lorinzo M. Clark, whose address was not immediately provided by police, was arrested and charged with rape, robbery, and related offenses, police said Saturday.

Clark was identified in a video obtained by investigators and stopped near 16th and Chestnut Streets, police said.

No other details were provided.

Police on Friday said a 27-year-old woman who lives in the area of Rittenhouse Square was walking home from a nearby bar just after 1:30 a.m. when a man forced her between tents set up for the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show and began sexually assaulting her.

A security guard working for the show’s organizers interrupted the attack and the suspect fled on foot, police said. On Friday night, police said they were questioning a person of interest.