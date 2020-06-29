The action comes almost two years after Boyle allegedly attacked Capt. Laverne Vann while she was handcuffing someone during a narcotics arrest, twisting her hands behind her back and attempting to push her to the ground. That incident followed Vann’s and two other Black female officers’ filing a federal lawsuit alleging retaliation and racial discrimination after they raised concerns about what they said were illegal tactics promoted by Boyle while he oversaw the Narcotics Bureau.