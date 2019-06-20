April 19, 2019: While driving home from work at 2 a.m., Lowe observed dark smoke and smelled a fire in the area of Holme and Convent Avenues. Moments later, he observed fire illuminating the tree line east of him. Not hearing any sirens and assuming the fire was not reported yet, he headed in the direction of the fire. At 8630 Yale Place, he located a house that was fully engulfed in flames. He notified Police Radio and the 8th District as well as Fireboard [the Fire Department’s dispatch service]. He then parked his personal vehicle, ran to the front of the house, and began yelling for the occupants to come out. He yelled “Police," forced open the front door, and screamed that the house was on fire. An elderly female occupant was on the first floor and was afraid to leave. Lowe grabbed her by the arm and pulled her out of the burning home. The woman started screaming that her brother was inside the house. Lowe called for the male occupant and heard him yell, “I am coming outside," but he was not visible to Lowe. After several moments, the man came outside of the property [but] wanted to reenter to locate his dog. Lowe, along with responding officers, was accounting for occupants of the affected house when the man ran back inside to search for his dog. One of the responding officers realized the man had gone back inside and immediately went in and removed him. Fireboard was able to extinguish the fire as well as locate the man’s dog and reunite it with the owner.