According to the database, in November 2015, Friedman, now captain of the 8th District in Northeast Philadelphia, had shared a post showing three separate photos of men walking. Below the photos, posted two months earlier by someone whose name was redacted, were the words: “Latest ‘starving’ refugees from Syria. These guys look like frigging Soldiers to me.” One commenter, whose name also was redacted, wrote: “Not only was this picture taken in 2013, it was taken in Australia. It’s one of the many rumors being spread around social media.”