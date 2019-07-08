A Philadelphia Police officer fatally shot his wife and himself Monday at a residence in Juniata Park, police said.
The off-duty 19th District officer, 39, shot his 36-year-old wife several times before shooting himself, police said. Police did not release their identities so that relatives could be notified.
The couple had a 17-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son, police spokesman Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said, standing on Weymouth Street near Wyoming Avenue near the location of the shootings.
One of the children called police about 9:30 a.m. to check on the couple after not hearing from one of them, Kinebrew said. The wife’s body was found in the dining room. The 11-year veteran of the force was found in the basement with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The 4600 block of Weymouth Street was blocked off by yellow police tape after the shootings.
This is a developing story and will be updated.