A Philadelphia Police officer fatally shot his wife and himself Monday at a residence in Juniata Park, police said.

The off-duty 19th District officer, 39, shot his 36-year-old wife several times before shooting himself, police said. Police did not release their identities so that relatives could be notified.

A Philadelphia Police officer stands guard outside a residence on Weymouth Street in Juniata Park where the bodies of a married couple -- one a police officer -- were found Monday, July 8, 2019.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
The couple had a 17-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son, police spokesman Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said, standing on Weymouth Street near Wyoming Avenue near the location of the shootings.

One of the children called police about 9:30 a.m. to check on the couple after not hearing from one of them, Kinebrew said. The wife’s body was found in the dining room. The 11-year veteran of the force was found in the basement with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 4600 block of Weymouth Street was blocked off by yellow police tape after the shootings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.