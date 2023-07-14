Philadelphia police officer taken to hospital after medical emergency

A Philadelphia police officer was taken to the hospital Friday night after an undisclosed medical emergency in South Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 8:55 p.m., police responded to a report of an officer down on the 1800 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard in the vicinity of the T.J. Maxx store.

After medics arrived, CPR was performed on the officer and just after 9:15 p.m. medics transported her to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

The condition of the officer, who was on duty in the Third Police District located in South Philadelphia, was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.