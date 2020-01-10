“The kids want to emulate a warm, caring man, and they know that Zack Moore cares. We love him and we know that he loves us. Whenever we have an assembly to thank him for something he’s done, he fills up. The tears flow. He’s very sentimental. He’s a very modest, humble person. He’s going to retire soon and I don’t know what Reynolds is going to do without him,” Harvey said. "He has made us feel very special. "