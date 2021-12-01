A Philadelphia police officer was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Few other details were available Wednesday afternoon. The officer, whom officials did not identify, was shot at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Pike Street and North 13th Street in the city’s Hunting Park section.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital, and his condition was not known as of about 2 p.m. Investigators were surveying the area for cameras in search of surveillance video.

This story is developing and will be updated.