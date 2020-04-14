“It’s not a matter of privacy, because the employees themselves want people to know: This is what happened to me, this is the environment that I had to go into, and this is the same environment that I had to take home — and I don’t know what I’m taking home,” said Eric Hill, business agent for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 159, which represents corrections officers in city jails. “The number means a lot. ... We need to know how many of our members are being affected.”