Philadelphia police officers injured after two patrol cars crash in West Philly

Three Philadelphia Police officers were injured after two patrol vehicles crashed into each other in West Philadelphia on Sunday evening.

At 7:25 p.m., police were responding to a call, with both vehicles flashing their lights and with their sirens on, when the officers drove the vehicles into each other at the intersection of 58th and West Thompson Streets, police said. One police vehicle was being driven southbound on 58th Street while the other was being driven eastbound on Thompson Street.

All three officers involved in the crash were taken to Lankenau Medical Center and were later discharged from the hospital.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.