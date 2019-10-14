The trends were identified by lawyer Michael Mellon of the Defender Association of Philadelphia. The office is advocating for John Berry, who was stopped for a traffic violation in the 14th District, where black drivers who are stopped are 3½ times more likely to be searched than white ones. In that racially diverse district — which encompasses parts of Germantown, Chestnut Hill, and West Oak Lane — the rise in vehicle stops this year has been even steeper; the public defenders documented the trend to support a subpoena for officer records to show a pattern of racial profiling.