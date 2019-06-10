Police investigating the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man inside his Roxborough apartment this weekend found nearly $2 million worth of cocaine left behind at the crime scene, and officials said Monday that the killers likely stole “a substantial amount of narcotics” before fleeing.
Homicide Capt. Jason Smith on Monday also identified the victim as Eric Danyel Miller, who court records say was on federal probation after he pleaded guilty in 2009 to helping an alleged “kingpin” distribute more than 500 kilograms of cocaine in and around Chester and Philadelphia.
The revelations added new details to a violent weekend in the city. According to police, 12 people were shot and two were killed on Saturday and Sunday, including a double shooting in Mayfair and a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.
Miller was fatally shot Saturday night inside his apartment on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue, found with a gunshot wound to the chest around 7:46 p.m., according to police. Medics took him to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later, police said.
Smith said in an interview Monday that police recovered a total of 19 kilograms of cocaine from the apartment. Some of the cocaine was “bricked up” into packages and recovered outside the apartment, Smith said, and some was found inside the apartment, along with a .40-caliber handgun and two machines used to form the drug into bricks.
Smith said investigators believe that two men were involved in the homicide, and that they left with an unknown quantity of drugs. He said police have recovered video of “what we believe to be a suspect’s vehicle leaving” the apartment building, but he offered no identifying details about potential suspects.
“It looks like it was a straight-up robbery,” Smith said.
In addition to the cocaine found at Miller’s apartment, Smith said, police found about 72 grams of crack, 6.2 grams of heroin, and 1,240 grams of “an unknown white powder.”
In 2008, federal prosecutors charged Miller with participating in a drug organization led by Alfonso Caldwell, whom federal authorities at the time described as “a major local kingpin.”
Miller pleaded guilty in 2009 and ultimately received a prison sentence of 122 months, according to court records. He was released in January 2017, court records say, but was on probation through at least 2021.
Prior to his federal indictment, Miller served prison time for several crimes, according to court records. In 1991, court records show, he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to eight to 16 years in prison, the records show. The details of that case were not immediately clear.