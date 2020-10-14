A hearing on whether four men accused in the death of Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor IV should stand trial for murder and related charges was cut short Wednesday when one of the defense lawyers went into labor.
Marni Jo Snyder, who represents defendant Khalif Sears, went into labor about 10:30 a.m. inside the courtroom of Municipal Court Judge James M. DeLeon.
And in moments, a court session that had been devoted to the grim details of a shooting death shifted its focus to the prospect of new life.
“It’s strange that in a courtroom with such sadness, there’s life,” DeLeon said, in addressing O’Connor’s family and colleagues, along with relatives of the accused. “I know that can’t help the way all of you are feeling in your hearts, but that’s all I can give you today."
Hassan Elliot, 22, is charged in the fatal shooting of O’Connor, as well as the attempted murder of seven other police officers he is accused of firing at. Sears, 19, is charged with murder through the conspiracy act, as is Bilal Mitchell, 20, who was also present during the shooting. A fourth man, Sherman Easterling, 25, faces gun charges.
O’Connor and other officers were serving arrest warrants for Sears and Elliot on March 13 when police say Elliot opened fire on them. O’Connor, 46, a 23-year veteran of the department, was hit twice and later died from his injuries.
Elliot and Sears were wanted in connection to the murder of Tyrone Tyree Jr., which took place not far from the site of O’Connor’s shooting.
Despite the unexpected delay in court Wednesday, prosecutors said they were satisfied with the course the case had taken over the one-and-a-half days of testimony.
“It’s been seven months to put this case together, and it’s been a lot of investigative work by the detectives and ourselves, getting into the minds and depths of this particular crew,” Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said. “It’s been like a puzzle, and I feel like we’ve put it together.”
During an hours-long hearing Tuesday, Assistant District Attorneys Anthony Voci and Pescatore produced evidence that Elliot, Sears and two other men — Bilal Mitchell and Sherman Easterling — had been holed up inside a second-floor apartment on the day of O’Connor’s death.
Officers said gunfire came from behind a bedroom door almost immediately after they announced their presence in the home and began to climb the stairs.
The group, prosecutors say, is part of a violent street gang in the neighborhood that has taken responsibility for several shootings and murders. Elliot, Sears and Mitchell bragged about some of these incidents in letters they exchanged in prison that were later intercepted by police, according to evidence presented in court.
Testimony continued Wednesday as Homicide Det. Thorsten Lucke revealed the results of an investigation into social media accounts belonging to Elliot and Mitchell.
Photos taken from Elliot’s iCloud account show both men posing with guns, including a rifle that resembles the .22-caliber Mossburg that was used to kill O’Connor. DNA from both men was recovered from the grip of that gun, detectives said in court Tuesday.
Another photo found on Elliot’s Instagram taken the week of O’Connor’s death shows that rifle, as well as collection of handguns, displayed in a room that resembles the apartment where the officer was shot.
Elliot’s attorney, Walter C. Chisholm, said Wednesday that there was no confirmation that the gun seen in the photos was the same one used to kill O’Connor, and contended that the photo should be excluded from evidence in the case.
Further argument was postponed until Nov. 18, when the case is scheduled to resume in front of DeLeon.