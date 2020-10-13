Four men charged in the death of Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor IV made their first court appearances Tuesday, seven months to the day of the fatal shooting.
Hassan Elliot, 22; Khalif Sears, 19; Bilal Mitchell, 20; and Sherman Easterling, 25, all of Philadelphia, are accused in the shooting that took the life of O’Connor, who was killed in March while serving an arrest warrant for Elliot at an apartment in Frankford.
O’Connor, 46, died at Temple University Hospital shortly after he was shot about 5:40 a.m. March 13.
Elliot, who prosecutors say fired the fatal shots at O’Connor from a .22-caliber rifle, has been charged with murder, seven counts of attempted murder for shooting at the officers who accompanied O’Connor, and related offenses.
He also has been charged with murder and gun charges in the case the SWAT officers were pursuing him for, the 2019 shooting death of Tyrone Tyree Jr., 33, in Frankford. And he faces attempted-murder and related charges in a December 2019 shooting in the same neighborhood.
The room Elliott and his alleged associates were holed up in on the morning of O’Connor’s death was small, cramped, and dirty, law enforcement sources said, and Elliott stood directly behind the closed door before blasting through it with a series of bullets from the rifle as SWAT officers closed in on him.
The first officer who entered the home, Cypran Scott, said in court Tuesday that he had loudly announced that police were there to serve a warrant, and the officers were fired on almost immediately as they climbed the stairs to the second floor. Evidence recovered at the scene indicated that 16 shots were fired at the officers, with one of the SWAT team members returning fire.
During the barrage of gunfire, O’Connor cried out that he had been hit in his arm and left shoulder, Scott said. From inside the room, voices called out to the cops to stop firing and that someone had been shot inside, according to Scott. All four suspects then left the room. Sears, Scott said, was limping from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Officer Brian Stark, a crime scene investigator, testified Tuesday that nine handguns were later recovered from the small room. A Mossberg rifle with an obliterated serial number was also discovered, stuffed under the bed in the room and hidden by multiple pairs of sneakers. None of the handguns, all of which were fully loaded, had been fired, Stark said.
Sears and Mitchell have also been charged with murder under the conspiracy act, with prosecutors saying all three are part of a violent street gang. Sears was also allegedly involved in Tyree’s murder, and faces murder charges for that case. Mitchell, meanwhile, was found in possession of crack cocaine after being taken into custody for O’Connor’s death, police said, and he has three other open drug cases.
Easterling, who prosecutors believe was present when the shooting took place, faces gun offenses, as well as a probation violation from a 2016 case for being present in a room with guns and drugs.
The son of a city police officer, O’Connor is survived by his wife, Terri, and two children: James, an officer in the Sixth District, and Kelsey, who serves in the Air Force.