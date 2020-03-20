This Friday, in normal times, thousands of mourners would have gathered at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul in Center City Philadelphia to remember Sgt. James O’Connor IV, who was fatally shot in the line of duty a week earlier.
But with the spread of the coronavirus and a ban on large gatherings, even funeral services for a slain police officer have to be postponed indefinitely.
To honor O’Connor — who was posthumously promoted from corporal to sergeant — the Philadelphia Police Department will lead a law-enforcement vehicle procession at 11 a.m. Friday starting at the Philadelphia Mills mall and moving slowly past O’Connor’s Northeast Philadelphia home, where his family is expected to gather.
The procession, led by the Police Highway Patrol, will be followed by O’Connor’s SWAT team, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and police deputies, city officials, then other police and Fire Department personnel and law-enforcement agencies.
O’Connor, 46, was shot about 5:40 a.m. March 13 in Frankford when he and other Special Weapons and Tactics officers, along with members of a homicide fugitive task force, entered a rowhouse on the 1600 block of Bridge Street. They were searching for Hassan Elliott, 21, who was wanted on an arrest warrant from a March 2019 homicide.
As O’Connor climbed the stairs, authorities have said, Elliott began firing a rifle through a closed bedroom door. O’Connor, struck in the arm and shoulder, was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.
O’Connor, who friends and family called Jimmy, was a 23-year veteran of the Police Department. His family has deep roots in the department and in public service. His father is a retired Philadelphia Police officer, and his son, James O’Connor V, also known as Jimmy, is an officer in the Sixth District. His daughter, Kelsey, serves in the U.S. Air Force.
These were to be special times for O’Connor and his wife, Terri, as they were celebrating milestones: They recently had become grandparents when their son and his wife, also a Philadelphia police officer, had a baby daughter; Terri O’Connor’s birthday was the day before her husband was killed; and they would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary next month.
Elliott was charged with murder Thursday in O’Connor’s killing. He also faces seven counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, seven counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, obstruction, reckless endangerment, and related charges, police said.
Officers on Wednesday put Elliott in O’Connor’s handcuffs to formally arrest him in the killing.
Three other men — Khalif Sears, 18; Bilal Mitchell, 19; and Sherman Easterling, 24 — were in the room with Elliott when he pulled the trigger, authorities have said. None has been charged in O’Connor’s death, but all remain in custody for other crimes as police continue to investigate.