Philadelphia police shot a man in the left leg after he allegedly fired a gun at officers Thursday night in the city’s Hunting Park section, police said.

Around 8:40 p.m., police said the man, who was not identified, fired shots at officers on a playing field inside Hunting Park and two officers returned fire, striking the man in the left calf, police said.

The man ran off with the officers in pursuit and was apprehended on the 1300 Colwyn Street, just west of the park, police said. Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said they recovered the gun allegedly used by the man.

No other information was immediately available, including what led to the exchange of gunfire.