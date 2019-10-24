A male suspect was arrested Thursday in the Saturday shooting of 11-month-old Yazeem Jenkins, who was inside a car driven by his stepmother, police said.
The man was arrested for an unrelated incident, police said. Police declined to provide his name or additional information because he was not yet charged.
The shooting took place about 7:50 p.m. Saturday when the stepmother was driving north from the 700 block of West Luzerne Street, police said. She did not realize the baby had been shot —once in the back of the head, once in the chest, and twice in the buttocks — until she reached the 4900 block of Camac Street in the Logan section.
The baby was last reported in critical condition, police said.
Less than 24 hours later, 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera was fatally shot in the back of the head while in her mother’s arms in their home in Kensington. Two men have been arrested in that shooting — Freddie Perez, arrested Tuesday night, and Tayvon Thomas, taken into custody on a probation violation late Wednesday.