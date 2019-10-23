Philadelphia Police said Tuesday night that a suspect is in custody in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Kensington on Sunday afternoon.
The suspect, who was taken into custody in Chester, Delaware County, has not been formally charged, police said. A spokesperson declined to name the suspect or elaborate further.
The toddler, identified as Nikolette Rivera, was killed Sunday around 3:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of North Water Street, when an unidentified gunman fired a rifle into her family’s home. She was shot once in the back of the head and pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.
The shooting was the second time in less than 24 hours that a child was shot in Philadelphia. In Hunting Park, an 11-month-old boy was shot four times when someone fired at the car he was in, driven by his stepmother.
City officials on Monday held a somber news conference lamenting the incidents and asking the public to help police bring the offenders to justice. A $30,000 reward was available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in either case, they said.
This is a developing story.