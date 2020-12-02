A man and women were hospitalized in critical condition after an armed confrontation with police turned violent inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia this week, police said Wednesday.
On Monday, two uniformed officers responded just before 8:40 p.m. to the 3500 block of Kyle Road with three people making a complaint about a 53-year-old man who had changed the locks on the property.
Police, who said the investigation was ongoing, gave this preliminary account:
A woman opened the door and let the officers and three civilians inside. They encountered the man in the kitchen pointing a shotgun at the officers and shouting at them to leave. The officers and civilians retreated and a barricade was declared.
The police SWAT unit was called to the scene and attempts were made for more than an hour to resolve the standoff peacefully. SWAT officers then forced their way into the house and saw the woman pointing a shotgun at police. The man was positioned behind the woman and fired a shot at the officers.
One of the SWAT officers then fired his SIG Sauer M400 rifle and struck the woman in the abdomen. She retreated back into the property and the officer backed away.
SWAT officers then entered the house from the rear and found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Both the man and the woman, who were not identified, were transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Police executed a search warrant at the home and found multiple firearms.