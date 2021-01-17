Two teenagers were in critical condition Saturday night following separate shooting incidents that occurred within three hours of each other during the afternoon, Philadelphia police said.
Shortly after 4 p.m. a 15-year-old boy was shot in the face at 40th and Cambridge Streets and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, police said.
Earlier, a 17-year-old was taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia after he was shot three times in an incident in the 1300 block of East Price Street, in East Germantown.
Both were in critical condition.
Also wounded in the Price Street shooting was an 18-year-old male, who was reported in stable condition at Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Police said that no arrests had been made, nor had any weapons been recovered.