A Philadelphia police supervisor was listed in critical condition Saturday night after his cruiser was struck by a motorist who allegedly ran a stop sign in Center City.
The supervisor, who was not identified, was on routine patrol on 11th Street near Hamilton Street at about 8:37 p.m. when the driver of a Chevy Traverse ran a stop sign on Hamilton and struck the officer’s cruiser, causing minor damage to both cars and a nearby PECO sub-station fence, authorities said in a news release.
The officer was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The adult driver and four juvenile passengers of the striking vehicle were also taken to Jefferson for complains of minor pains, police said.