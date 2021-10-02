A 58-year-old female pedestrian was critically injured Friday evening after getting struck by a car that was involved in a crash with a police vehicle in the city’s Nicetown section, police said.

Around 6:20 p.m., the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to a radio call when the vehicle was involved in an accident with a green Ford Crown Victoria on the 2200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue. The headquarters of the 39th Police District and a fire house are located on the block, at the corner of Schuyler Street.

The Ford then struck the woman, who was transported to Temple University Hospital.

The officer was taken to Einstein Medical Center and was expected to be treated and released.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt. The cause of the accident was under investigation.