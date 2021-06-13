A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon during a fight on Broad Street, police said, one of several violent episodes in the city over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on the 6500 block of North Broad Street, when police said two women surrounded by a crowd were fighting and someone sprayed mace in the air. That caused the boyfriend of one of the women in the fight to fire a shot, police said, and the bullet struck the teen in the left thigh.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition. Authorities said no one was arrested, and no weapon was recovered.

In other incidents Saturday night and Sunday morning, police said, a 67-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Frankford, a 22-year-old man was shot in the eye in Kensington, and a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the face at a Port Richmond intersection where dozens of people had gathered on ATVs and dirt bikes.

Police provided few additional details about each crime. They did not announce arrests in any of those cases.

Two other men were left in critical condition in separate incidents, police said: A 35-year-old was stabbed several times in Hunting Park, and a 28-year-old was shot three times in West Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, just after 4 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old woman was killed when someone driving a black Dodge Durango hit her on the 4100 block of North Broad Street, authorities said. Police did not identify the victim. They said the driver — whom they did not identify — remained on the scene and was not arrested.

The incidents marked a continuation of an ongoing surge in violence in the city. According to police, 238 people had been killed in homicides through Saturday, a 32% increase over last year’s pace and the highest year-to-date total since at least 2007.

More than 900 people have been shot in the city this year, police statistics show, a 21% increase compared to the same date last year.