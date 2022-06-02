Firefighters battled a fire at a scrap-metal business late Thursday afternoon in Port Richmond, and city officials later issued an advisory to nearby residents about air-quality concerns.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. at S.D. Richman Sons at 2435 Wheatsheaf Ln. near Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane and a giant plume of black smoke could be seen for miles, causing visibility issues on local streets and Interstate 95.

Video from a 6ABC helicopter showed the sprawling pile of scrap, which included cars, was isolated from buildings in the area.

The fire was declared under control at 5:35 p.m., though firefighters were expected to remain at the scene to douse hot spots.

The Department of Public Health issued an advisory saying that no specific hazardous substances had been identified at the site, but residents should take precautions to avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke.

The city will continue to monitor the air quality and provide updates, officials said.

The website for S.D. Richman Sons describes the company as a fifth-generation, family-owned business.

Company representatives could not be reached for comment.