Inmate fatally stabbed at Philadelphia prison

The Philadelphia Department of Prisons said Friday that a 33-year-old inmate was fatally stabbed during a fight at a city prison.

The “physical altercation” occurred Thursday around 5:50 p.m. and a supervisory correctional officer wounded a 22-year-old inmate, Edwin Vargas, and escorted him to get medical treatment, according to an incident report.

The officer returned to the area where the fight happened and found Jamal Collier with a stab wound to his chest, the report said.

Both Collier and Vargas were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where Collier was pronounced dead that night. Vargas was listed in stable condition.

The department said the incident was under investigation. The department did not identify the specific prison.