Bernie Sanders joins May Day protesters in Philly to rally for workers and immigrants, and against Trump

Demonstrators gathered at City Hall late Thursday afternoon as 83-year-old Sen. Bernie Sanders delivered a firebrand speech railing against “tax breaks for billionaires” and issuing a warning to Pennsylvania lawmakers.

On a day of national May Day protests against President Donald Trump’s administration, the Vermont independent and former presidential candidate shouted, “The American people by the millions are saying no to oligarchy, no to Trump’s authoritarianism.”

Sanders’ speech came near the end of day-long demonstrations held in several locations around the region, and hundreds around the nation, many organized online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

The demonstrations in Philadelphia and elsewhere took aim at a variety of causes, including immigration and workers’ rights, but the leitmotif was what the protesters viewed as Trump’s threats to democracy.

The mass demonstrations are unlikely to make any immediate impression on Trump, said Billie Murray, a Villanova associate professor who specializes in the “rhetoric of protest.” But that may well come later, she said.

At City Hall on a warm May Day afternoon, demonstrators held signs reading “Trump: hands off our unions.”

Said Bucks County resident Phila Back, “There’s power in numbers and this is for our unions, thanks to them we have decent wages for unionize workers, a weekend, and healthcare; we owe this to organized labor.”

The mass demonstrations occurred on a day that historically has been the province of a variety of causes. May 1 is “Loyalty Day” in the United States, first proclaimed during the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 1950s at the peak of “Red Scare” and Cold War era.

And its protest tradition has labor roots, dating to the Haymarket affair in the late 19th century.

With the rise of industrialization, labor unions had grown more powerful and demanded better working conditions. On May 1, 1886, 30,000 workers in Chicago went on strike, joined by others in New York and Cincinnati. Three days later several people were killed when violence erupted in Chicago.

The American Federation of Labor called for day of protests on May 1 in 1990, and the International Socialist Congress, meeting in France, passed a resolution to convene “great international demonstration,” according to a Smithsonian history, and May 1 became known as “International Workers Day.”

Immigration also was a major theme of Thursday’s events.

In the morning, about 150 people representing 40 pro-immigrant groups gathered outside Philadelphia’s federal courthouse. Voices of prayer and protest echoed as an appeals court began to consider whether to fully restore a New Jersey state ban on contracts for immigration-detention centers.

“My parents came here to give me a better education,” said college student Sol Acabo, who drove an hour from New Jersey to take part in the protest on Market Street. “I’m using that privilege to fight for those that can’t.”

The protests throughout the Philly region evidently involved scores of senior citizens.

Among them was Burton Sutker, 90, who joined a group in Norristown — after running four miles. The demonstrators came from Shannondell at Valley Forge, a retirement community in Audubon, have a current events club that meets twice weekly, and lately has turned its attention to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.

“It’s good that we’re waking up some senior citizens,” said Sutker, 90. “It’s too easy to sit and rock in your wheelchair.”

In his speech, Sanders warned Pennsylvania legislators that if they voted for tax breaks for the rich or to cut medicaid, they would be voted out.

Murray said protests were having effects on local Republican lawmakers if not Trump. “They’re scared,” she said. “They’re seeing the front lines in a way that that Trump doesn’t.”

Those effects she said, may “eventually trickle up.”