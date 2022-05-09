Barbara Thompson has worked full time in administrative roles for Philadelphia’s public defender’s office for nearly 16 years.

But she can’t even afford to live in Philadelphia.

With an annual salary of $32,000, Thompson, 70, wakes up every day at 4 a.m. to catch a bus and then a train for the 90-minute commute from her home in New Castle, Del., to the Center City offices of the Defender Association of Philadelphia.

On the weekends, she works a second job cleaning homes and babysitting. Her retirement prospects are grim, she said. Defender employees are not part of the city’s pension plan, and because her salary is so low, she hasn’t been able to save up to stop working anytime soon.

“The commute itself is tiring, but I’m a survivor and I’m a fighter, so I have to do what I have to do,” she said.

Thompson’s experience — which is not unique among her colleagues — is one reason the Defender Association has requested a 12% budget increase, or $5.8 million, this year in the hope of paying employees more equitably, said chief defender Keisha Hudson.

The Defender Association employs 468 people, half of them lawyers who provide free legal representation to adults and juveniles facing criminal charges, as well as cases involving dependent or neglected children. Defenders represent people in about 70% of the criminal cases opened in Philadelphia each year, and more than 85% of their clients are people of color, many of whom could not afford legal counsel otherwise. Pennsylvania is the only state that provides no state funding for public defenders, leaving each county to fund its own office.

» READ MORE: ‘We need help’: Krasner requests more money to stanch loss of prosecutors and ‘crushing’ caseloads

Nearly half of the association’s nonlegal staff members — many are decades-long employees working as clerks and social workers — make less than $40,000 annually, according to a recent internal salary analysis. The starting pay for administrative staff is $29,000, an amount that qualifies a family of four for SNAP benefits (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program formerly known as food stamps).