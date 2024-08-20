Philly pools begin closing as summer winds down
Continuing through Sept 2, pools across the city will close on a rolling basis.
As the summer sun begins to wane, it’s time to prepare for the seasonal closure of the city’s public pools.
Pools across the city started to close on Thursday, Aug. 15 and will continue to close on a rolling basis through Monday, Sept. 2. This staggered schedule allows for a gradual winding-down of pool activities, ensuring that residents in different neighborhoods have ample time to enjoy a final dip before the season ends.
For many, the local pool is a vital community hub during the summer months, providing not just a place to swim but a spot to gather with neighbors, enjoy family time, and escape the city’s heat. The closures mark the end of these summertime rituals, but the city’s sprinklers, splash pads, and spraygrounds will remain open through the Labor Day weekend for those seeking one last bit of water fun.
Philadelphia’s pool closures began with Heitzman Pool on Castor Avenue and wraps up with several locations, including Max Myers Pool, Kelly Pool, and Bridesburg Pool, on Sept. 2. Residents can check in with their local pool for specific closing details, as dates and draining times can vary.
Whether you’re a regular at your local pool or just planning one last visit, now is the time to dive in and enjoy the water while you still can.
Philly pools closing schedule
City pool schedules vary by location and can be checked at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.
Thursday, August 15
Heitzman Pool — 2136 Castor Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134
Friday, August 16
Penrose Pool — 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122
Ellis Pool — 700-14 N. 39th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104
Lincoln Pool — 3201 Ryan Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19136
Simpson Pool — 1010 Arrott St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124
Awbury Pool — 6101 Ardleigh St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138
Barry Pool — 1800 Johnston St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
Kendrick Pool — 5822-24 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128
Ridgway Pool — 1301 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
East Poplar Pool — 820 N. 8th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
Saturday, August 17
Dendy Pool — 1501-39 N. 10th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122
Cherashore Pool — 851-951 W. Olney Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19141
Mander Pool — 2140 N. 33rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121
Sunday, August 18
Sacks Pool — 400 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
Cruz Pool — 1431 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122
Mitchell Pool — 3700 Whitehall Ln., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114
Samuel Pool — 3539 Gaul St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134
Fox Chase Pool — 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111
Waterloo Pool — 2501 N. Howard St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19133
Athletic Pool — 1401-55 N. 26th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121
Monday, August 19
Scanlon Pool — 1099 E. Tioga St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134
Lawncrest Pool — 6000 Rising Sun Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111
O’Connor Pool — 2601-13 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
Tuesday, August 20
Ford Pool — 609-33 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148
Lonnie Young Pool — 1100 E. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138
Shepard Pool — 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
Chew Pool — 1800 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
Wednesday, August 21
Piccoli Pool — 1501 E. Bristol St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124
Jardel Pool — 1400 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111
Houseman Pool — 5091 Summerdale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124
Hancock Pool — 147 Master St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122
Lee Pool — 4328 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104
Thursday, August 22
American Legion Pool — 6201 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19135
Morris Estate Pool — 1610 W. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19126
Francisville Pool — 1737-39 Francis St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121
Northern Liberties Recreation Center Pool — 321 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
Vogt Pool — 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19135
Friday, August 23
Pleasant Pool — 6757 Chew Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119
J. Finnegan Pool — 6801 Grovers Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19142
Marion Anderson Pool — 740 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
Saturday, August 24
Lackman Pool — 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19115
Cione Pool — 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125
Christy Pool — 728 S. 55th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143
Tustin Pool — 5901-29 W. Columbia Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19151
Sunday, August 25
Feltonville Pool — 4726-4700 Ella St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19120
Belfield Pool — 2109 W. Chew Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138
M.L.K. Jr., Pool — 2101-35 Cecil B. Moore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121
Wednesday, August 28
Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114
Saturday, August 31
Murphy Pool — 300 W. Shunk St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148
Sunday, September 1
Schmidt Pool — 113-23 W. Ontario St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140
Gathers Pool — 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121
Lederer Pool — 1219-25 E. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125
Stinger Pool — 1400 S. 32nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
Monday, September 2
Max Myers Pool — 1601 Hellerman St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19149
Shuler Pool — 3000 N. 27th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19132
Hunting Park Pool — 900 Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140
Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19137
Kelly Pool — 42nd St. and Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool — 743-81 N. 48th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19139