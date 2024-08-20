Skip to content
News
Philly pools begin closing as summer winds down

Continuing through Sept 2, pools across the city will close on a rolling basis.

Visitors swim in the pool at Chew Recreation Center, in Philadelphia, July 16 2024. .Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Center Pools are open 11am to 7pm free swim Monday through Friday, on days like today when a code red is declared, which is three or more consecutive days of 90 degrees. On the weekends every weekend 12-5 free swim, until sometime in late august. Visitors must have proper swim gear, capacity is limited to a lifeguard ratio of 30 to one, those visitors who would like to avoid waiting in line on hot or busy days may consider arriving earlier in the day. On regular swim days, non code red days, the hours are 1-4 free swim, 4-5 swim lessons, 5-7 family swim, schedule may vary depending on location.
    by Sam Ruland
As the summer sun begins to wane, it’s time to prepare for the seasonal closure of the city’s public pools.

Pools across the city started to close on Thursday, Aug. 15 and will continue to close on a rolling basis through Monday, Sept. 2. This staggered schedule allows for a gradual winding-down of pool activities, ensuring that residents in different neighborhoods have ample time to enjoy a final dip before the season ends.

For many, the local pool is a vital community hub during the summer months, providing not just a place to swim but a spot to gather with neighbors, enjoy family time, and escape the city’s heat. The closures mark the end of these summertime rituals, but the city’s sprinklers, splash pads, and spraygrounds will remain open through the Labor Day weekend for those seeking one last bit of water fun.

Philadelphia’s pool closures began with Heitzman Pool on Castor Avenue and wraps up with several locations, including Max Myers Pool, Kelly Pool, and Bridesburg Pool, on Sept. 2. Residents can check in with their local pool for specific closing details, as dates and draining times can vary.

Whether you’re a regular at your local pool or just planning one last visit, now is the time to dive in and enjoy the water while you still can.

Philly pools closing schedule

City pool schedules vary by location and can be checked at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.

Thursday, August 15

  1. Heitzman Pool — 2136 Castor Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134

Friday, August 16

  1. Penrose Pool — 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

  2. Ellis Pool — 700-14 N. 39th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104

  3. Lincoln Pool — 3201 Ryan Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19136

  4. Simpson Pool — 1010 Arrott St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124

  5. Awbury Pool — 6101 Ardleigh St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138

  6. Barry Pool — 1800 Johnston St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145

  7. Kendrick Pool — 5822-24 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128

  8. Ridgway Pool — 1301 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

  9. East Poplar Pool — 820 N. 8th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

Saturday, August 17

  1. Dendy Pool — 1501-39 N. 10th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

  2. Cherashore Pool — 851-951 W. Olney Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19141

  3. Mander Pool — 2140 N. 33rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

Sunday, August 18

  1. Sacks Pool — 400 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

  2. Cruz Pool — 1431 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

  3. Mitchell Pool — 3700 Whitehall Ln., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114

  4. Samuel Pool — 3539 Gaul St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134

  5. Fox Chase Pool — 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111

  6. Waterloo Pool — 2501 N. Howard St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19133

  7. Athletic Pool — 1401-55 N. 26th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

Monday, August 19

  1. Scanlon Pool — 1099 E. Tioga St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134

  2. Lawncrest Pool — 6000 Rising Sun Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111

  3. O’Connor Pool — 2601-13 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Tuesday, August 20

  1. Ford Pool — 609-33 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

  2. Lonnie Young Pool — 1100 E. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138

  3. Shepard Pool — 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131

  4. Chew Pool — 1800 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Wednesday, August 21

  1. Piccoli Pool — 1501 E. Bristol St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124

  2. Jardel Pool — 1400 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111

  3. Houseman Pool — 5091 Summerdale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124

  4. Hancock Pool — 147 Master St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

  5. Lee Pool — 4328 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104

Thursday, August 22

  1. American Legion Pool — 6201 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19135

  2. Morris Estate Pool — 1610 W. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19126

  3. Francisville Pool — 1737-39 Francis St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

  4. Northern Liberties Recreation Center Pool — 321 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

  5. Vogt Pool — 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19135

Friday, August 23

  1. Pleasant Pool — 6757 Chew Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119

  2. J. Finnegan Pool — 6801 Grovers Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19142

  3. Marion Anderson Pool — 740 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Saturday, August 24

  1. Lackman Pool — 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19115

  2. Cione Pool — 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125

  3. Christy Pool — 728 S. 55th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143

  4. Tustin Pool — 5901-29 W. Columbia Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19151

Sunday, August 25

  1. Feltonville Pool — 4726-4700 Ella St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19120

  2. Belfield Pool — 2109 W. Chew Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138

  3. M.L.K. Jr., Pool — 2101-35 Cecil B. Moore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

Wednesday, August 28

  1. Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114

Saturday, August 31

  1. Murphy Pool — 300 W. Shunk St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

Sunday, September 1

  1. Schmidt Pool — 113-23 W. Ontario St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140

  2. Gathers Pool — 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

  3. Lederer Pool — 1219-25 E. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125

  4. Stinger Pool — 1400 S. 32nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Monday, September 2

  1. Max Myers Pool — 1601 Hellerman St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19149

  2. Shuler Pool — 3000 N. 27th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19132

  3. Hunting Park Pool — 900 Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140

  4. Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19137

  5. Kelly Pool — 42nd St. and Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131

  6. Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool — 743-81 N. 48th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19139