Philly pools begin closing as summer winds down

As the summer sun begins to wane, it’s time to prepare for the seasonal closure of the city’s public pools.

Pools across the city started to close on Thursday, Aug. 15 and will continue to close on a rolling basis through Monday, Sept. 2. This staggered schedule allows for a gradual winding-down of pool activities, ensuring that residents in different neighborhoods have ample time to enjoy a final dip before the season ends.

For many, the local pool is a vital community hub during the summer months, providing not just a place to swim but a spot to gather with neighbors, enjoy family time, and escape the city’s heat. The closures mark the end of these summertime rituals, but the city’s sprinklers, splash pads, and spraygrounds will remain open through the Labor Day weekend for those seeking one last bit of water fun.

Philadelphia’s pool closures began with Heitzman Pool on Castor Avenue and wraps up with several locations, including Max Myers Pool, Kelly Pool, and Bridesburg Pool, on Sept. 2. Residents can check in with their local pool for specific closing details, as dates and draining times can vary.

Whether you’re a regular at your local pool or just planning one last visit, now is the time to dive in and enjoy the water while you still can.

Philly pools closing schedule

City pool schedules vary by location and can be checked at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.

Thursday, August 15

Heitzman Pool — 2136 Castor Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134

Friday, August 16

Penrose Pool — 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122 Ellis Pool — 700-14 N. 39th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104 Lincoln Pool — 3201 Ryan Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19136 Simpson Pool — 1010 Arrott St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124 Awbury Pool — 6101 Ardleigh St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138 Barry Pool — 1800 Johnston St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145 Kendrick Pool — 5822-24 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128 Ridgway Pool — 1301 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 East Poplar Pool — 820 N. 8th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

Saturday, August 17

Dendy Pool — 1501-39 N. 10th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122 Cherashore Pool — 851-951 W. Olney Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19141 Mander Pool — 2140 N. 33rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

Sunday, August 18

Sacks Pool — 400 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 Cruz Pool — 1431 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122 Mitchell Pool — 3700 Whitehall Ln., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114 Samuel Pool — 3539 Gaul St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134 Fox Chase Pool — 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111 Waterloo Pool — 2501 N. Howard St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19133 Athletic Pool — 1401-55 N. 26th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

Monday, August 19

Scanlon Pool — 1099 E. Tioga St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134 Lawncrest Pool — 6000 Rising Sun Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111 O’Connor Pool — 2601-13 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Tuesday, August 20

Ford Pool — 609-33 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148 Lonnie Young Pool — 1100 E. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138 Shepard Pool — 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131 Chew Pool — 1800 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Wednesday, August 21

Piccoli Pool — 1501 E. Bristol St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124 Jardel Pool — 1400 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111 Houseman Pool — 5091 Summerdale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124 Hancock Pool — 147 Master St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122 Lee Pool — 4328 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104

Thursday, August 22

American Legion Pool — 6201 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19135 Morris Estate Pool — 1610 W. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19126 Francisville Pool — 1737-39 Francis St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121 Northern Liberties Recreation Center Pool — 321 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123 Vogt Pool — 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19135

Friday, August 23

Pleasant Pool — 6757 Chew Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119 J. Finnegan Pool — 6801 Grovers Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19142 Marion Anderson Pool — 740 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Saturday, August 24

Lackman Pool — 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19115 Cione Pool — 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125 Christy Pool — 728 S. 55th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143 Tustin Pool — 5901-29 W. Columbia Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19151

Sunday, August 25

Feltonville Pool — 4726-4700 Ella St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19120 Belfield Pool — 2109 W. Chew Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138 M.L.K. Jr., Pool — 2101-35 Cecil B. Moore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

Wednesday, August 28

Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114

Saturday, August 31

Murphy Pool — 300 W. Shunk St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

Sunday, September 1

Schmidt Pool — 113-23 W. Ontario St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140 Gathers Pool — 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121 Lederer Pool — 1219-25 E. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125 Stinger Pool — 1400 S. 32nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Monday, September 2