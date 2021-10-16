A woman was raped on the Market-Frankford line on Wednesday night and SEPTA has noted in a statement that other passengers had not called 911 to summon police

In the statement Friday the transit agency said that “anyone witnessing an emergency” needed to report it immediately. The agency denounced the attack as a “horrendous criminal act.”

“The assault was observed by a SEPTA employee, who called 911, enabling SEPTA officers to respond immediately and apprehend the suspect in the act,” the agency said. ”There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911.”

The attack reportedly occurred around 11 p.m. as the train headed west toward Upper Darby.

Upper Darby Police are heading the investigation. They did not respond Saturday to requests for comment.