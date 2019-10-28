Some city departments, however, would need increased funding during a recession. If unemployment in Philadelphia rises from 5.2% to 9.7%, as it did in 2009, the Office of Homeless Services would need at least $20 million more, the Department of Human Services would need an additional $41 million, and the Department of Public Health would need an added $55 million. Those estimates assume that there would be no cutbacks in state or federal funding, which might not be the case if a recession hits. Almost a quarter of Philadelphians are living in poverty.