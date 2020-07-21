A 53-year-old Philadelphia man who police said stabbed two men late Friday afternoon in the Rittenhouse Square area has been charged and identified.
Michael Leroy was being held Monday at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail, court records show. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering other people.
Police said the stabbings occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the area of 18th and Walnut Streets. A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and chest, and suffered a cut on his forehead. A 33-year-old man was stabbed in the right shoulder. The injuries were not life-threatening.
Leroy, who is known as a juggler who regularly performs on Rittenhouse Square, suffered injuries to his face during an altercation that started at the park entrance at 18th and Walnut and then moved east in the middle of Walnut before police arrived.