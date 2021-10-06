An unidentified man riding a bicycle was killed on Roosevelt Boulevard by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night in the city’s Crescentville section, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., the man described as in his 20s or 30s was riding a mountain bike on the northbound lanes of the boulevard in the area of Summerdale Avenue when he was struck by a white and blue Ford F-150, police said.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:11.

Police reported no arrests, and no other details were immediately available.