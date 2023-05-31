The Inquirer waged a 3-year legal battle to see attendance data for Philly district schools.

The School District of Philadelphia publicly shares school attendance reports as a way of alerting the community about how well each of its schools is doing getting children into the classroom.

In summer 2019, after Inquirer reporters learned more fully about the ways the district maintained attendance records of middle and high school students across class periods, they crafted Right-to-Know requests in order to get a complete picture of absenteeism. The reporter who submitted the requests, Jessica Calefati, now at the Baltimore Banner, made it clear in writing that the newspaper only sought records that had no student names or identifying details of any kind.

The district rejected the requests, arguing that turning over the data involved creating new records, which state public records law says agencies are not required to do.

» READ MORE: Chronic absenteeism is surging in Philly’s early grades, putting thousands more at risk of lasting academic harm

Advertisement

The Inquirer appealed to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records (OOR), a quasi-judicial, independent state agency that rules on thousands of public requests a year — a first step in what would turn into a three-year legal dispute.

In September 2019, the agency ruled for the newspaper, telling the district to provide the attendance data with no identifying details attached because it was a public record and that redacting names and other personal information from a data set was not creating a new record.

The district appealed that decision a month later in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, arguing, for the first time, that releasing the data also would violate student privacy.

In August 2020, a Common Pleas judge affirmed the OOR decided and said the district “shall produce the requested data with student identifiers redacted.”

» READ MORE: How one Philly high school reveals the district’s dire attendance problems

The district appealed that order to the state Commonwealth Court. But in January 2022, a panel of Commonwealth Court judges found for the newspaper. Open government and First Amendment groups hailed the decision.

The district decided not to appeal the case to the state Supreme Court and settled with The Inquirer.

The newspaper has several million daily attendance records that it will continue to analyze. It will share its findings with the district, as it did before the publication of Unexcused: Philly schools’ chronic absence crisis.