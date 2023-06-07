Philadelphia School District is following city health guidelines, canceling some events

How will poor air quality in the region today affect Philadelphia schools?

Philadelphia School District officials are in communication with city public health officials, spokesperson Monique Braxton said, and the district will follow city public health guidelines.

The city has labeled the air quality “very unhealthy” because of smoke from Canadian wildfires and a unique weather pattern. It’s asking residents to take precautions like avoiding the outdoors or wearing a mask outside.

“We should avoid strenuous exercise like field days, but a trip to the zoo or another outside activity is OK,” Braxton said.

At least one district school are giving more explicit warnings.

Families of children at the Henry C. Lea Elementary in West Philadelphia were told that “today the air is really bad,” according to a message sent by the school nurse.

“Please encourage your students to mask today. If you or your child have asthma, please make sure they have their meds, take their controller meds (not the Albuterol), and consider a mask. Close windows in your home. Good luck!” the Lea nurse wrote.

Lea also cancelled a planned field trip because of the air quality issues.