Two Philly schools closed by asbestos have dates to return to in-person learning; another remains virtual

Two Philadelphia schools closed by damaged asbestos now have plans to reopen in person in a few weeks.

Students who attend Building 21, a West Oak Lane school closed since March 1, are slated to return to their school May 1, district officials said. In the interim, the school’s seniors are learning a few days a week at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.

And Mitchell Elementary, a Southwest Philadelphia K-8 closed since early April, will remain closed for the rest of the school year, but its students will relocate to McMichael Elementary, also beginning May 1.

McMichael, in Mantua, is about three miles from Mitchell; students will be bused from Mitchell to McMichael.

Mitchell principal Stephanie Andrewlevich, in a letter to families, said McMichael was chosen because it can accommodate all of Mitchell’s 339 students, and offers the school a separate floor, separate space for breakfast and lunch, and a separate entrance and exit.

“Thank you for your immense patience and cooperation while we worked collaboratively with the district to identify a relocation space for staff and students to come together in person for learning and laughter while environmental repairs are made at Mitchell School,” Andrewlevich wrote. A committee of district staff and Mitchell leaders worked together to find an appropriate space for relocation, she said.

By contrast, district officials had initially ordered Building 21 relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School, a plan that parents roundly rejected. Few students showed up to Mansion, and district officials at one point said they were exploring alternative sites for in-person learning.

But that never happened. Instead, environmental work at the school is wrapping up and, pending the results of more environmental testing — conducted both by the district and by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers — Building 21 staff and students will be back in their building on Limekiln Pike on May 1.

A third school, Frankford High, will be closed for the rest of the year because of damaged asbestos. Though officials said they would explore relocating students, no site has been publicly identified yet, and Frankford students are learning virtually indefinitely.

The vast majority of the district nearly 300 buildings were built when asbestos was a common building material in floor tiles, pipe insulation, and some paint and cement products. Undamaged asbestos is not dangerous; when damaged, it can release potentially toxic fibers into the air.

Asbestos was discovered at all three schools in plaster and paint that had been erroneously labeled as “non-asbestos containing” for years, calling into question the accuracy of environmental records and state of building safety at dozens of other Philadelphia School District buildings.

The district’s Inspector General is now investigating the mishandling of the situation at Building 21.

As more inspections occur, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. has said he expects more buildings to turn up damaged asbestos, with more closures possible. Students’ last day of school is June 13; staffers’ school year concludes June 14.