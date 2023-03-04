Asbestos closed their kids’ Philly school. These parents say ‘no’ to relocating to Strawberry Mansion

Sheila Johnson is the kind of parent who keeps close tabs on her daughter’s education, checking in with Dyllian’s teachers, making sure her grades are strong.

But when Johnson heard that the Philadelphia School District had ordered students and staff at Building 21, the West Oak Lane High School where her daughter is a junior, to relocate to Strawberry Mansion High, she knew there was only one decision that was right for her family.

“There’s no way she’s going,” Johnson said. “How dare they try to send our kids there? The district should have better options for us.”

Damaged asbestos discovered during a routine inspection closed Building 21, on Limekiln Pike, on Wednesday; students learned virtually on Thursday and Friday. District officials informed parents Friday afternoon that the school would require more extensive remediation, and ordered staff and students to move to Strawberry Mansion High, some six miles away, beginning Monday.

The announcement riled families and staff, raising fears about safety, intra-neighborhood conflict, logistics and parent voice.

Some teachers and parents wondered why their students couldn’t continue learning virtually. (Officials told them the state required a certain number of in-person days a year and they had no flex time left, parents said.) Others wondered why Building 21, with 390 students, couldn’t relocate to district headquarters, where Science Leadership Academy students learned when asbestos and construction issues temporarily closed the building they shared with Benjamin Franklin High School. (There’s no time to make that happen, parents were told.)

“I’m not happy, and I think it’s a Black thing. This would never happen in Montgomery County to white parents. They wouldn’t dare do this to the parents without talking to them,” said Armstrong. Most of Building 21′s students are Black and economically disadvantaged.

Of the six Building 21 parents interviewed by The Inquirer, only one said they would consider sending their child to Strawberry Mansion. Most cited the city’s ongoing gun violence crisis; everyone mentioned the Feb. 23 shooting just blocks from the high school, which wounded seven, including a 2-year-old and five teenagers.

One parent wept when she contemplated the possibility of her son attending classes in Mansion’s building. Her older son was shot and killed in that neighborhood in 2020.

“Under no circumstances,” said the mother, who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution. “He can’t go at all, I can’t send him. My baby could die. He can’t go to Strawberry Mansion, he can’t go to North Philly.”

Karen Frager’s two children attend Building 21, and she’s a firm no on Mansion.

“I won’t send them there,” said Frager. “At this point, I would have to find other options.”

Frager’s older child is a senior, and she’s already paid for class dues, a prom ticket.

“I don’t want anything to divert her from graduating, but we didn’t sign up for this,” said Frager, who’s worried both about student attendance and their mental health in general.

Alexis Lokey reached out to school officials when she heard they were attempting to send her daughter, a Building 21 sophomore, to Mansion.

“I said, you might as well put me in truancy — I’m not sending my daughter to a neighborhood that she’s not familiar with,” said Lokey. “Is she going to have to fight her way out of school? There’s a chance she could get shot on the way home. I’m not OK with it; a lot of parents aren’t OK with it.”

Sabriyah Porter, Lokey’s daughter, said she and her classmates are “scared” of going to Strawberry Mansion.

“I strongly object to this decision,” said Porter. “Why can’t we just be virtual? In that neighborhood, a lot of stuff happens.”

District officials, in a statement, said Mansion was chosen to minimize travel time for students and staff, because the building was able to accommodate all students at one site, and because it had amenities like a separate cafeteria, bathrooms, and entrance for Building 21. Part of Mansion has been designed by the district as “swing space,” used before when other buildings needed to be temporarily closed for repairs.

District and school staff are expected to meet with parents Sunday to distribute SEPTA passes and answer questions in person.

Cassandra Small’s son is a senior at Building 21, and she’s reluctantly sending him to Mansion on Monday, she said. But she won’t put him on public transportation; she’s going to have to figure out a way to drive him to and from classes.

“It’s not fair at all,” said Small. “No vote, no option, just a letter Friday afternoon saying, ‘Come get your Transpass.’”

Even with a separate entrance for Building 21 students, Small said she worries about students’ safety at the school, in the neighborhood.

“They’re going to be targets,” said Small. “They don’t wear uniforms; everyone’s going to know who they are. You can tell when a person is from North Philly versus West Philly versus Southwest Philly versus Mount Airy. Our kids aren’t better than anybody, but just that area in general is not safe. One of these kids are going to have to get hurt for them to do something.”