With COVID-19 cases rising, Philadelphia schools will require all students and staff to put their masks back on come Monday — and until further notice.

“As we’ve learned since the pandemic began, the coronavirus continues to evolve and so too will our response to it,” Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said in an email sent to staff Friday afternoon. “As we work together to minimize the spread, please remember that our Health and Safety protocols are still in effect, including the importance of notifying the district if you test positive for COVID-19.”

The decision, which Hite said came at the recommendation of the city health department, effects students and staff in schools and on school buses.

Monica Lewis, district spokesperson, said in a statement the school system will work closely with the health department “to closely monitor COVID case counts and implement any actions needed to protect the health and well-being of everyone in our schools.”

It comes as a handful of other suburban districts, including Cheltenham and Lower Merion, are also requiring students to mask after months of mask-optional classes.