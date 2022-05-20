The Lower Merion and Cheltenham school districts returned to required masking Friday after the CDC moved Montgomery County into its “high” COVID-19 community level.

“When this occurs, per the recommendation of the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (MCOPH), masks are required indoors and on public transportation,” Cheltenham Superintendent Brian Scriven wrote in a message to families and staff Thursday night.

Lower Merion also informed families Thursday night of the county’s shift under the CDC metrics, saying, “In ‘high’ masks are required indoors in public.”

The CDC’s measure is based on case rate, the rate of new hospital admissions for COVID-19, and the percentage of hospital beds in use by patients with COVID-19. Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties also fall into the agency’s “high” level, while Philadelphia is in “medium.”

Scriven said that when Montgomery County returns to the “medium” level, Cheltenham will drop the masking requirement.