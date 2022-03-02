If the city health department gives the go-ahead, the Philadelphia School District will lift its mask mandate March 9, officials confirmed Wednesday.

If case counts are trending in the right direction and health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole signs off, “then we would have optional mask wearing for our students and staff, with the exception of students and staff in pre-K and Head Start programs,” spokesperson Monica Lewis said. Federal regulations still require masking for those students and staff.

And though the mask mandate is likely to end soon, district employees and students should keep their masks around: They’ll be expected to temporarily wear them again for the week after spring break — April 18 through 22 — “just as a precautionary measure” given the COVID-19 spike that came after winter break, Lewis said.

Superintendent William R. Hite Jr., in an email to staff, said that if masking becomes optional, “our collective goal remains the same: to maintain healthy school and work environments that keep our students in school, full time and in person, where we know they learn best. That takes each of us continuing to do our part and adhering to the other health and safety measures that will remain in place such as staying home if you are sick, getting tested if you are showing COVID-like symptoms, isolating if you have been exposed to COVID-19, and quarantining if you test positive for coronavirus.”

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan, whose union has fought for strict mitigation measures throughout the pandemic, said he was comfortable with the school mask mandate ending soon.

“It’s great that we’re getting to the point of being able to remove the mask mandate, but keeping masks optional is important,” Jordan said. “There are people — children and staff — who may have health conditions, and they need the mask in order to help protect themselves.”

But Jordan said he was troubled by the notion of stopping, then re-starting, a mask mandate. Once adults tell students they don’t have to wear masks, it will be a tough sell getting them back on, the union chief said.

“That is unmanageable,” Jordan said. “That is asking people in schools to take on a task that is just not doable.”

It would be better to wait to unmask until after spring break, Jordan said.

Lewis said the district has been clear that the pandemic requires quick course corrections based on public health conditions.

“We have to be flexible. And we have to understand that things can change. Things are looking good, but we want to make sure that stays that way,” said Lewis.

Before City Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole gave the all-clear for most indoor spaces Wednesday and said a decision was coming on schools soon, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said he was “heartened” by movement toward a lifting of the mask mandate and the careful consideration being given to the matter.

Health officials have been in contact with both the district and private school leaders over the timing of the school all-clear, they said.

“I think we’re all tired of the masks,” Hite said.

Several speakers at last Thursday’s school board meeting pleaded with Hite to lift the mask mandate immediately; some said masks were harming children. But the superintendent said Wednesday that masks have been crucial.

“Anything that allowed us to get them into school was so critically important,” said Hite. “More harm was done when children were not in school.”